152 / 365
A Big Gulp Headed South
A group of
cormorants
is called a "gulp." This gulp is two-score and seven (47) strong and headed straight south.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
1
0
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
1213
photos
50
followers
29
following
41% complete
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
6
1
The Other Other Album
NIKON D850
4th November 2022 4:46pm
Tags
cormorant
,
gulp
,
sandbridge
,
ndao9
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool, didn't know that there was a specific name for a group of cormorants.
November 4th, 2022
