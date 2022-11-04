Previous
A Big Gulp Headed South by timerskine
152 / 365

A Big Gulp Headed South

A group of cormorants is called a "gulp." This gulp is two-score and seven (47) strong and headed straight south.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Cool, didn't know that there was a specific name for a group of cormorants.
November 4th, 2022  
