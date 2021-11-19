Sign up
17 / 365
Daily Routine I - Light Switch
An entry into the Capture 52 Challenge. This week's theme is "Daily Routine" where we are to "capture an image that depicts something that’s part of your daily routine, the ordinary everyday things that make up part of your day."
Entry #1: Light Switch
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
Tim Erskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Views
8
Album
Yet Another Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
19th November 2021 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light switch
,
52wc-2021-w47
