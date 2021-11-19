Previous
Next
Daily Routine I - Light Switch by timerskine
17 / 365

Daily Routine I - Light Switch

An entry into the Capture 52 Challenge. This week's theme is "Daily Routine" where we are to "capture an image that depicts something that’s part of your daily routine, the ordinary everyday things that make up part of your day."

Entry #1: Light Switch
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise