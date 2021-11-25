Speed and Gannet

Crossing over the barrier dunes heading towards the Atlantic I saw this ship at anchor, waiting its turn to head into the port of Norfolk. It's the Hyundai Speed, a Greek-flagged container ship. It should be noted that because it's at anchor, the Hyundai Speed's speed is currently 0.
On the left side of the picture is a large white bird with black wingtips. It's a northern gannet. Two weeks ago, I saw one for the first time and posted it here. Now that I know what to look for - they stay waaay out to sea - I see them every time I'm here.