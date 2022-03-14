Previous
Seashore Abstract by timerskine
23 / 365

Seashore Abstract

I went down to the Carova seashore to see what wildlife was out. So there I was, standing on the beach, waiting for wildlife, just fiddling with intentional camera motion (ICM) and long exposure time.
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Tim Erskine

Esther Rosenberg ace
This is so pretty!
March 15th, 2022  
