Solitary Reflection

Several times each year the Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge, a 35 minute drive from home, has "Open Road Days." They open the gate to a large road loop through the refuge that is normally closed to allow the wildlife to live in peace. The Missus and I were there at 7am when the gate was opened.
There were a lot of wading birds, including this solitary sandpiper (not because it's alone, solitary is part of its name). These aren't native to the area and just migrate through. It is a life bird for us!