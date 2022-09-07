Sign up
Discuss
32 / 365
Snipe Hunt!
The Missus and I went to
Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge
and hiked along the West Dike Trail.
One of the many wading birds we saw was this
Wilson's snipe
, hunting for its lunch.
This is a life bird for us!
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
