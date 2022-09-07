Previous
Snipe Hunt! by timerskine
Snipe Hunt!

The Missus and I went to Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge and hiked along the West Dike Trail.

One of the many wading birds we saw was this Wilson's snipe, hunting for its lunch.

This is a life bird for us!
Tim Erskine

