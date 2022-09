I went to Stumpy Lake Natural Area , a Virginia Beach city park to look for birds. Another photographer pointed out this green heron to me. I would have missed it entirely and am thankful I had a long lens on the camera.It was kind of hot out, but not anywhere near as hot as it has been for the past two months. Yet this bird is panting quite heavily. It even has its tongue raised up from the bottom of its beak to help cool it down.