This monarch butterfly was heading south for the winter when it stopped for a bite to eat on some late-blooming asters. This one has a couple of problems facing it, however. First, it's late in the season to be this far north. Second, it isclose to the sea...a couple hundred yards/meters. A strong wind from the west will push it out over the Atlantic.I spent about an hour at Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge and came away with a trove of great shots!