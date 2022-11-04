Previous
Next
Lik Like II by timerskine
38 / 365

Lik Like II

I took this picture for entry into the Artist Challenge - Peter Lik, as well as the Abstract 68 Challenge.

If you're wondering, it's a breaking ocean wave with horizontal ICM.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise