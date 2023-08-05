Sign up
Previous
71 / 365
Through the Curtain
The day is beginning…. I saw the predawn colors through the curtain, and thought they needed to be captured.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
1
1
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
71
photos
4
followers
5
following
View this month »
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
5th August 2023 5:41am
Tags
purple
,
curtains
,
sunrise
,
orange
,
colore
,
predawn
Mark St Clair
ace
Love the colors through the curtain
August 5th, 2023
