Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
111 / 365
This metal sculpture is my favorite installation at this garden. I'm fascinated with the folded metal.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
111
photos
4
followers
5
following
30% complete
View this month »
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7
Taken
26th December 2023 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
metal
,
sculpture
,
folded
,
cranes
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close