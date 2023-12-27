Previous
Next
Spiraling by tinker_maniac
108 / 365

Spiraling

I got a new lens for Christmas. a bokeh lens. so I went to the local garden to play with it, I've got some of the best images edited, so I'm posting here to share.
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise