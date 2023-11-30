Sign up
106 / 365
Winter’s Settling In
Drying branches, and crackling leaves.
Fall is leaving, and leaves are falling.
Winter’s coming, cold and stalling.
The death of another year,
but not the end of you believe.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
leaves
branches
dry
brown
