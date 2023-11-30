Previous
Winter’s Settling In by tinker_maniac
106 / 365

Winter’s Settling In

Drying branches, and crackling leaves.
Fall is leaving, and leaves are falling.
Winter’s coming, cold and stalling.
The death of another year,
but not the end of you believe.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
29% complete

