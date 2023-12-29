Previous
Emerging by tinker_maniac
Emerging

I liked the way this one turned out. It feels like the branches are emerging from the background, creating an abstract image. Don't ever let someone tell you weeds can't be pretty.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
