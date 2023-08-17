Previous
Sunlight Dancing Across the Floor by tinker_maniac
76 / 365

Sunlight Dancing Across the Floor

The rising sun beams through the window, and dances across the floor.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise