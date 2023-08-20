Previous
Heart by tinker_maniac
Heart

I was prepping and cooking dinner, when I glanced at my cutting board, and there was a heart!!
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
Photo Details

