Previous
Aesthetically Pleasing by tinker_maniac
93 / 365

Aesthetically Pleasing

Was driving this morning, and stopped at a stoplight. Looked over and just liked the composition. Managed to snap a quick pic that could be cropped and edited later. Here is the result. IDK why, but it just made me happy
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise