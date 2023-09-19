Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
93 / 365
Aesthetically Pleasing
Was driving this morning, and stopped at a stoplight. Looked over and just liked the composition. Managed to snap a quick pic that could be cropped and edited later. Here is the result. IDK why, but it just made me happy
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
93
photos
4
followers
5
following
25% complete
View this month »
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
19th September 2023 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
window
,
flowers
,
paint
,
pink
,
lawn
,
shrub
,
aged
,
oval
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close