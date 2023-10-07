Sign up
Curiosity
He is trying to figure out how to get to the lizard on the screen. If you look near the top of the frame you’ll see the lizard.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
7th October 2023 4:48pm
window
cat
silhouette
lizard
curiosity
