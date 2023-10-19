Sign up
100 / 365
Disney Vines
Disney still has a vineyard at California Adventure. This picture was taken there.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
0
0
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
101
photos
4
followers
5
following
27% complete
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
19th October 2023 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
wine
,
leaves
,
grapes
,
vineyard
,
vines
