117 / 365
Lucky # 13
Was standing in line, and looked up and thought this view was a very interesting angle.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
0
0
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
117
photos
4
followers
5
following
0
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
13th June 2024 12:07pm
wheel
ferris
swinging
cages
pal-a-round
