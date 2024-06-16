Sign up
118 / 365
Portrait of Lola
My Brother’s Husky. She’s so lovable, I couldn’t help it.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
1
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
16th June 2024 2:34pm
Tags
dog
,
eyes
,
blue
,
lola
,
female
,
husky
