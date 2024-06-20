Previous
Tunnel to Tommorrow by tinker_maniac
Tunnel to Tommorrow

A pass through wall to an entrance platform creates an interesting design.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
