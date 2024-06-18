Previous
Dreamy Window by tinker_maniac
120 / 365

Dreamy Window

The window is in a public space, within the reach of dirty little fingers, but I like the dreamy effect the dirty window presented.
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise