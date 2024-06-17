Sign up
119 / 365
Drawn Toward The Magic
I closed my aperture down, and set my shutter to 1/30 then rotated my focus ring when I took the shot. I know there's a name for this technique, but I can't recall. It was my first attempt. I rather like the effect I got.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
Photo Details
0
0
365
365
NIKON Z f
NIKON Z f
Taken
17th June 2024 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people
,
castle
,
focus effect
