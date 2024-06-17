Previous
Drawn Toward The Magic by tinker_maniac
Drawn Toward The Magic

I closed my aperture down, and set my shutter to 1/30 then rotated my focus ring when I took the shot. I know there's a name for this technique, but I can't recall. It was my first attempt. I rather like the effect I got.













17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
