Reflections by tinker_maniac
Reflections

Still working with the shots I took at Mission Inn. This one I liked the reflections in the panes of glass and the light fixture in the room on the other side.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
Photo Details

