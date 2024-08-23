Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
128 / 365
Reflections
Still working with the shots I took at Mission Inn. This one I liked the reflections in the panes of glass and the light fixture in the room on the other side.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
128
photos
4
followers
5
following
35% complete
View this month »
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
windows
,
“light
,
fixture”
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close