133 / 365
Looking to the Light
Detail of a fountain in mom’s garden. I really liked the way the sun blighted the girl.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
0
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
30th August 2024 12:28pm
girl
close-up
fountain
sunshine
statue
