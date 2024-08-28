Previous
Playing With Shadows by tinker_maniac
131 / 365

Playing With Shadows

A shadow of a Nile Lily graces the driveway framed by dry dead leaves and twigs.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
