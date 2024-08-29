Sign up
Previous
132 / 365
Impressive Web
Despite my best efforts with a mister bottle, this was the best I could get it to show up. This circular web was about 3 feet across, and I had to carefully walk around it so as not to destroy it.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
28th August 2024 2:22pm
Tags
web
,
trees
,
walkway
