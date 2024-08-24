Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
129 / 365
From the Past
Still working on the photos from the Mission Inn.
Added some aging and grunge to this image. I find it has more character than the bland window irons I photographed.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
129
photos
4
followers
5
following
35% complete
View this month »
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
bars
,
decorative
,
iron
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close