Chained

In Riverside, CA there is a location called the Mission Inn, there’s a hotel, many quaint little shops and a few restaurants. Mom and I went for the day, and I took my camera. I have a few shots I was happy with, some altered in post and a few right out of the camera with just a little cropping. This one was a very large heavy chain bordering the flower beds it was quite beautiful in its weathered grey color, but I decided to give it some character.