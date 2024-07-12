Previous
Abstract by tinker_maniac
125 / 365

Abstract

Focusing…. or not, on the TV, through a wineglass. After swirling it.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
34% complete

Photo Details

