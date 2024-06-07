Previous
Lighting My Way by tinker_maniac
Lighting My Way

Day two of trying to shoot something besides flowers. Not as impressive as yesterday's, but interesting none the less. Tried shooting it in B&W, but there wasn't enough contrast to give it interest.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
Mark St Clair ace
Bricks in the foreground works perfect!
June 8th, 2024  
Stephanie
@frodob Thank you, Mark!
June 8th, 2024  
