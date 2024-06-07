Sign up
Previous
114 / 365
Lighting My Way
Day two of trying to shoot something besides flowers. Not as impressive as yesterday's, but interesting none the less. Tried shooting it in B&W, but there wasn't enough contrast to give it interest.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
2
1
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
6th June 2024 6:43pm
Tags
light
,
lamp
,
sconce
,
flourishes
Mark St Clair
ace
Bricks in the foreground works perfect!
June 8th, 2024
Stephanie
@frodob
Thank you, Mark!
June 8th, 2024
