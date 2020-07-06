Previous
Nothing much to see here... by tinley23
Photo 529

A bit of a boring walk today, along mostly residential streets but with a short cut through the nature reserve.
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Pat Thacker
There's plenty to see here, I like it! I really like your collage shapes too with the focus on the rose.
July 6th, 2020  
