Photo 530
Drenched all over
...including my glasses
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
719
photos
53
followers
71
following
145% complete
523
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
143
144
42
145
529
530
43
146
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
7th July 2020 1:30pm
Pat Thacker
Oh dear, even your hair is soaked inside your hood! I think a hot bath and a medicinal brandy are needed.
July 8th, 2020
