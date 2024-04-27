Sign up
Photo 1816
Rosie
Finally dry enough to go through the nature reserve again
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3046
photos
127
followers
150
following
497% complete
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th April 2024 12:55pm
Tags
dog
,
greyhound
,
rosie
Susan Wakely
ace
Rosie looking good amongst the forget-me-nots.
April 27th, 2024
