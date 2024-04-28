Previous
Perfect repurposing by tinley23
Photo 1817

Perfect repurposing

My sister and I were talking recently about how few active telephone boxes there were still around. A little later that day we discussed the fact that neither of us knew where our nearest defibrillator was. I do now! I wonder if she does…
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
497% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise