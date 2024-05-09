Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1828
Geese and greenery
A near perfect day out walking with my sister.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
3
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3058
photos
128
followers
151
following
500% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th May 2024 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
birmingham
,
lake
,
geese
Bill Davidson
Exceptionally beautiful.
May 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture.
May 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delightful ! - such a beautiful composition ! fav
May 9th, 2024
