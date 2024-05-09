Previous
Geese and greenery by tinley23
Photo 1828

Geese and greenery

A near perfect day out walking with my sister.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
500% complete

Bill Davidson
Exceptionally beautiful.
May 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture.
May 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So delightful ! - such a beautiful composition ! fav
May 9th, 2024  
