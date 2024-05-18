Previous
International Convention Centre (ICC) by tinley23
International Convention Centre (ICC)

This building also houses the Symphony Hall. I use it quite often as it links two distinct areas of the city centre - Centenary Square and Brindley Place.

The light that comes through the roof really changes the look of the interior depending on the weather conditions. This was taken on a rainy day.
Lesley

Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
