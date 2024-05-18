Sign up
Photo 1836
International Convention Centre (ICC)
This building also houses the Symphony Hall. I use it quite often as it links two distinct areas of the city centre - Centenary Square and Brindley Place.
The light that comes through the roof really changes the look of the interior depending on the weather conditions. This was taken on a rainy day.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd April 2024 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
birmingham
,
roof
,
icc
,
architecture-5
