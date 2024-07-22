Previous
NT Greys Court by tinley23
NT Greys Court

There was an arch of fading roses above the door to the house. I thought they were beautiful.
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
July 22nd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
How lovely.
July 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
There is a rustic charm to the doorbell and roses.
July 22nd, 2024  
