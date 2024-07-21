Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 1901
Cemetery Monument
We spent almost an hour in this huge cemetery, admiring the monuments and the trees and plants.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
5
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3134
photos
130
followers
156
following
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
18th July 2024 12:45pm
Tags
birmingham
,
cemetery
,
monument
Mark St Clair
ace
Great capture, but did someone push over one of the stones??!
July 21st, 2024
Lesley
ace
@frodob
Thank you. I does look like that from this angle but up close it looked to be a purposely placed cross.
July 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The Angel is nice framed between the trees.
July 21st, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
I love looking round cemeteries! Beautiful image in black & white.
July 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture. I love how you framed the angel.
July 21st, 2024
