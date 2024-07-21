Previous
Cemetery Monument by tinley23
Photo 1901

Cemetery Monument

We spent almost an hour in this huge cemetery, admiring the monuments and the trees and plants.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Mark St Clair ace
Great capture, but did someone push over one of the stones??!
July 21st, 2024  
Lesley ace
@frodob Thank you. I does look like that from this angle but up close it looked to be a purposely placed cross.
July 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The Angel is nice framed between the trees.
July 21st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
I love looking round cemeteries! Beautiful image in black & white.
July 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture. I love how you framed the angel.
July 21st, 2024  
