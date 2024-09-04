Previous
Unloved by tinley23
There are so many buildings just left to fall into decay, like this old brewery in Walsall. The postbox doesn’t look healthy either.
It has so much character and could tell so many tales. Such a shame.
This should be called the sad and sorry corner. Just spotted the bush growing from the brickwork at the top.
So sad. I'll bet it was stunning at one time.
what a super photo , very gritty urban and I love the old gas light lamppost with a "eco friendly electric bulb"
