Photo 1946
Unloved
There are so many buildings just left to fall into decay, like this old brewery in Walsall. The postbox doesn’t look healthy either.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
4
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3181
photos
132
followers
156
following
Tags
decay
,
walsall
,
curse-5
Rob Z
ace
It has so much character and could tell so many tales. Such a shame.
September 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This should be called the sad and sorry corner. Just spotted the bush growing from the brickwork at the top.
September 4th, 2024
*lynn
ace
So sad. I'll bet it was stunning at one time.
September 4th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
what a super photo , very gritty urban and I love the old gas light lamppost with a "eco friendly electric bulb"
September 4th, 2024
