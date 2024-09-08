Sign up
Photo 1950
Elegance personified
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3185
photos
132
followers
156
following
dog
,
greyhound
,
rosie
moni kozi
Aaaahaaaaahaaaaa
September 8th, 2024
Agnes
Not neat
September 8th, 2024
xbm
“My settee so just go away”
September 8th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Such a lucky hound on such a wet Sunday ! even if elegance is amiss !!
September 8th, 2024
carol white
Lol!!
September 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
😀
September 8th, 2024
