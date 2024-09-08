Previous
Elegance personified by tinley23
Photo 1950

Elegance personified

8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
moni kozi
Aaaahaaaaahaaaaa
September 8th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Not neat
September 8th, 2024  
xbm ace
“My settee so just go away”
September 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lucky hound on such a wet Sunday ! even if elegance is amiss !!
September 8th, 2024  
carol white ace
Lol!!
September 8th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
😀
September 8th, 2024  
