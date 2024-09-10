Sign up
Photo 1952
People
Out for coffee with an old friend, we spotted these old friends checking their diaries possibly for their next catch up, as we do too.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
1
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
people-34
Christine Sztukowski
Nice capture
September 10th, 2024
Rob Z
Ah - I know that feeling - if it's not in the diary it just won't happen...
September 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
Great capture. In a good old paper diary rather than on the phone.
September 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Ha ! I relate to this , as Pam & I check our next lunch date . !!
September 10th, 2024
Boxplayer
Old school diaries 🙂
September 10th, 2024
