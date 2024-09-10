Previous
Out for coffee with an old friend, we spotted these old friends checking their diaries possibly for their next catch up, as we do too.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice capture
September 10th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Ah - I know that feeling - if it's not in the diary it just won't happen...
September 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture. In a good old paper diary rather than on the phone.
September 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! I relate to this , as Pam & I check our next lunch date . !!
September 10th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Old school diaries 🙂
September 10th, 2024  
