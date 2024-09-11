Previous
Daucus carota (Queen Anne’s lace) by tinley23
Photo 1953

Daucus carota (Queen Anne’s lace)

Lovely big seed heads on this plant in a neighbour’s garden.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Kitty Hawke ace
WOW....arn't they just fabulous....
September 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous detail.
September 11th, 2024  
JackieR ace
What fabulous clarity. Amazing
September 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
These are pretty amazing!!!
September 11th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Amazing plant
September 11th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Super detail
September 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous details!
September 11th, 2024  
