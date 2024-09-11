Sign up
Previous
Photo 1953
Daucus carota (Queen Anne’s lace)
Lovely big seed heads on this plant in a neighbour’s garden.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
7
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
7
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
11th September 2024 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
Kitty Hawke
ace
WOW....arn't they just fabulous....
September 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous detail.
September 11th, 2024
JackieR
ace
What fabulous clarity. Amazing
September 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
These are pretty amazing!!!
September 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Amazing plant
September 11th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Super detail
September 11th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous details!
September 11th, 2024
