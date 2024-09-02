Sign up
Photo 1944
Koblenz
Didn’t do much today so here are a few statues in Koblenz which we visited on our Rhine cruise in July.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
3
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
statues
,
germany
,
koblenz
Beverley
ace
Great collage… happy memories
September 2nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
So many interesting statues - so many good memories for you.
September 2nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I like the way you have presented this memory collection
September 2nd, 2024
