Koblenz by tinley23
Photo 1944

Koblenz

Didn’t do much today so here are a few statues in Koblenz which we visited on our Rhine cruise in July.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Beverley ace
Great collage… happy memories
September 2nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
So many interesting statues - so many good memories for you.
September 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I like the way you have presented this memory collection
September 2nd, 2024  
