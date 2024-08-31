Sign up
Previous
Photo 1942
Greater Burdock
I always thought these were just large thistles but my very knowledgeable sister told me what they were. She knows ALL the stuff about wildflowers and insects. Useful to have her around.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
burdock
Chrissie
Great shot
August 31st, 2024
Karen
ace
Wonderful shot! They are lovely plants.
August 31st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely to see these while they're still green!
August 31st, 2024
xbm
ace
Great to have an expert to hand .😉
August 31st, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
August 31st, 2024
