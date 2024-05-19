Previous
Clematis by tinley23
Photo 1836

Clematis

These big beauties pop out of a local garden hedge every May.
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
503% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Not only are they gorgeous, they are huge! Beautiful capture and details, fabulous colour too.
May 17th, 2024  
Wendy ace
details are magnificent. Just lovely.
May 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise