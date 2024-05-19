Sign up
Previous
Photo 1836
Clematis
These big beauties pop out of a local garden hedge every May.
19th May 2024
19th May 24
2
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3067
photos
129
followers
151
following
503% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
8th May 2024 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clematis
Diana
ace
Not only are they gorgeous, they are huge! Beautiful capture and details, fabulous colour too.
May 17th, 2024
Wendy
ace
details are magnificent. Just lovely.
May 17th, 2024
