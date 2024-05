Aston Villa

This flagpole usually has a Union Jack flag on it, but today when I walked Rosie past it I noticed an AVFC flag, presumably in honour of them finishing in the top four for the first time in almost thirty years.



We grew up not too far from Villa Park and, whilst we couldn’t afford tickets to go to games, we didn’t need to as we could usually guess the score by the number of cheers or groans reaching our ears during a game.