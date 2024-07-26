Sign up
Previous
Photo 1906
Rays, rug and Rosie
The rest of the family had gone to Cadbury World, so it was just me and Rosie today. They did bring back some chocolate goodies though.
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
5
4
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3139
photos
130
followers
156
following
522% complete
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th July 2024 9:40am
dog
,
sunshine
,
rug
,
greyhound
,
rosie
Heather
ace
With her hind legs partly launched and that beseeching look in her eyes, I think Rosie is just waiting for you to take her out, Lesley.(I love the dappled sun on the rug and on Rosie's coat in this shot! Fav)
July 26th, 2024
Lesley
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Well read. I was just about to take her out for a walk. Thanks Heather.
July 26th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Great portrait and colours
July 26th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Rosie does look poised to go!
July 26th, 2024
Pat
A lovely composition of Rosie among the all shapes and shadows.
July 27th, 2024
