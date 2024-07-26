Previous
Rays, rug and Rosie by tinley23
Photo 1906

Rays, rug and Rosie

The rest of the family had gone to Cadbury World, so it was just me and Rosie today. They did bring back some chocolate goodies though.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
522% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
With her hind legs partly launched and that beseeching look in her eyes, I think Rosie is just waiting for you to take her out, Lesley.(I love the dappled sun on the rug and on Rosie's coat in this shot! Fav)
July 26th, 2024  
Lesley ace
@365projectorgheatherb Well read. I was just about to take her out for a walk. Thanks Heather.
July 26th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great portrait and colours
July 26th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Rosie does look poised to go!
July 26th, 2024  
Pat
A lovely composition of Rosie among the all shapes and shadows.

July 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise