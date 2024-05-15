Sign up
Previous
Photo 1834
String - found in our (his) garage
String (Spike Milligan)
String is a
Very important thing
Rope is thicker
But string is quicker
15th May 2024
15th May 24
5
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3064
photos
129
followers
151
following
502% complete
View this month »
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th May 2024 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-string
Susan Wakely
ace
Is that a pencil sharpener on the end?
May 15th, 2024
Lesley
ace
@wakelys
It is. I asked him why. He said “so that I know where it is”. It’s like a weird and slightly disturbing Aladdin’s cave in there. I avoid it unless I’m desperate.
May 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot with lovely textures.
May 15th, 2024
KV
ace
Love your title and your comment to Susan is funny! Must be a tiny blue box because the string looks big.
May 15th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
An unusual but clever way to fasten your sharpener 😊
May 15th, 2024
