Previous
String - found in our (his) garage by tinley23
Photo 1834

String - found in our (his) garage

String (Spike Milligan)

String is a
Very important thing
Rope is thicker
But string is quicker
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
502% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Is that a pencil sharpener on the end?
May 15th, 2024  
Lesley ace
@wakelys It is. I asked him why. He said “so that I know where it is”. It’s like a weird and slightly disturbing Aladdin’s cave in there. I avoid it unless I’m desperate.
May 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot with lovely textures.
May 15th, 2024  
KV ace
Love your title and your comment to Susan is funny! Must be a tiny blue box because the string looks big.
May 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
An unusual but clever way to fasten your sharpener 😊
May 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise